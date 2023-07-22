Kia Seltos facelift on-road price in top 10 cities in India

- Boardly offered in three variants

- Available in three powertrains

South Korean carmaker, Kia, launched the Seltos facelift in the country on 21 July, 2023, at an introductory price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer aims to set a benchmark in the SUV category with the launch of this SUV. The 2023 Kia Seltos is broadly offered in three trims – Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line, along with eight monotone and two dual-tone colour options.

Kia Seltos facelift on-road prices

Cities Base variant Top variant Dadra and Nagar Haveli Rs. 12.07 lakh Rs. 22.39 lakh Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh Rs. 12.73 lakh Rs. 23.19 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 12.07 lakh Rs. 22.39 lakh Ahmedabad, Gujarat Rs. 12.09 lakh Rs. 22.42 lakh Gurgaon, Haryana Rs. 12.51 lakh Rs. 22.79 lakh Kochi, Kerala Rs. 13.05 lakh Rs. 24.39 lakh Goa Rs. 12.84 lakh Rs. 23.79 lakh Guwahati, Assam Rs. 12.29 lakh Rs. 22.79 lakh Thoubal, Manipur Rs. 12.29 lakh Rs. 22.79 lakh Bilaspur, Punjab Rs. 12.29 lakh Rs. 23.39 lakh

2023 Kia Seltos engine and specifications

The Kia Seltos facelift comes with three engine options across five gearboxes. While the new Seltos retains the 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model, it gains a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

New Kia Seltos features

On the equipment front, the facelifted Seltos gets a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrument cluster that is paired with an eight-speaker Bose sound system. Also seen is a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an ADAS suite.