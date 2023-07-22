CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift on-road price in top 10 cities in India

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Kia Seltos facelift on-road price in top 10 cities in India
    • - Boardly offered in three variants 
    • - Available in three powertrains

    South Korean carmaker, Kia, launched the Seltos facelift in the country on 21 July, 2023, at an introductory price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer aims to set a benchmark in the SUV category with the launch of this SUV. The 2023 Kia Seltos is broadly offered in three trims – Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line, along with eight monotone and two dual-tone colour options. 

    Kia Seltos facelift on-road prices

    CitiesBase variantTop variant
    Dadra and Nagar HaveliRs. 12.07 lakhRs. 22.39 lakh
    Tezu, Arunachal PradeshRs. 12.73 lakhRs. 23.19 lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.07 lakhRs. 22.39 lakh
    Ahmedabad, GujaratRs. 12.09 lakhRs. 22.42 lakh
    Gurgaon, HaryanaRs. 12.51 lakhRs. 22.79 lakh
    Kochi, KeralaRs. 13.05 lakhRs. 24.39 lakh
    GoaRs. 12.84 lakhRs. 23.79 lakh
    Guwahati, AssamRs. 12.29 lakhRs. 22.79 lakh
    Thoubal, ManipurRs. 12.29 lakhRs. 22.79 lakh
    Bilaspur, PunjabRs. 12.29 lakhRs. 23.39 lakh

    2023 Kia Seltos engine and specifications

    Kia Seltos Engine Shot

    The Kia Seltos facelift comes with three engine options across five gearboxes. While the new Seltos retains the 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model, it gains a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox. 

    New Kia Seltos features 

    On the equipment front, the facelifted Seltos gets a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrument cluster that is paired with an eight-speaker Bose sound system. Also seen is a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an ADAS suite. 

    Kia Seltos facelift - What else can you buy?

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.98 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.51 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.78 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.98 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.50 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.09 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.30 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.74 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.07 Lakh

