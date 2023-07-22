Kia Seltos facelift on-road price in top 10 cities in India

- - Boardly offered in three variants
- - Available in three powertrains
South Korean carmaker, Kia, launched the Seltos facelift in the country on 21 July, 2023, at an introductory price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer aims to set a benchmark in the SUV category with the launch of this SUV. The 2023 Kia Seltos is broadly offered in three trims – Tech Line, GT Line, and X Line, along with eight monotone and two dual-tone colour options.
Kia Seltos facelift on-road prices
|Cities
|Base variant
|Top variant
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|Rs. 12.07 lakh
|Rs. 22.39 lakh
|Tezu, Arunachal Pradesh
|Rs. 12.73 lakh
|Rs. 23.19 lakh
|Chandigarh
|Rs. 12.07 lakh
|Rs. 22.39 lakh
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat
|Rs. 12.09 lakh
|Rs. 22.42 lakh
|Gurgaon, Haryana
|Rs. 12.51 lakh
|Rs. 22.79 lakh
|Kochi, Kerala
|Rs. 13.05 lakh
|Rs. 24.39 lakh
|Goa
|Rs. 12.84 lakh
|Rs. 23.79 lakh
|Guwahati, Assam
|Rs. 12.29 lakh
|Rs. 22.79 lakh
|Thoubal, Manipur
|Rs. 12.29 lakh
|Rs. 22.79 lakh
|Bilaspur, Punjab
|Rs. 12.29 lakh
|Rs. 23.39 lakh
2023 Kia Seltos engine and specifications
The Kia Seltos facelift comes with three engine options across five gearboxes. While the new Seltos retains the 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model, it gains a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The latter belts out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
New Kia Seltos features
On the equipment front, the facelifted Seltos gets a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrument cluster that is paired with an eight-speaker Bose sound system. Also seen is a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, a powered driver's seat, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an ADAS suite.