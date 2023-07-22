CarWale
    Kia Seltos facelift - What else can you buy?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    14,398 Views
    Kia Seltos facelift - What else can you buy?

    Introduction

    The prices of the Seltos facelift start from Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it has stepped back again in the fierce mid-size SUV segment. But if you want to compare it with other SUVs before making your decision, read this article to know the variant-wise alternatives of the 2023 Seltos. 

    Features and specifications

    The 2023 Seltos facelift can be had in as many as three engines and five gearboxes. Interested buyers can choose from 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.5-litre turbo mill replaces the old 1.4-litre turbo unit and all these powertrains are BS6 Phase 2-compliant. The gearbox options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, DCT, CVT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic. 

    Dashboard

    The new Seltos also packs in many new features including a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a twin-screen setup, and level 2 ADAS features. 

    What else can you buy?

    Kia Seltos 1.5 NA Petrol alternatives (Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh, ex-showroom)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Seltos generates 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit. With prices ranging between Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh, one can also look at the lower variants of the Creta, Grand Vitara, Astor, Kushaq, Harrier, and even the Scorpio Classic. 

    VariantsAlternatives Prices, ex-showroom

    Kia Seltos HTE Manual

    Rs. 10.90 lakh

    Hyundai Creta E Petrol 

    Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma 1.5 Petrol 

    MG Astor Style 1.5 Manual

    Rs. 10.87 lakh

    Rs. 10.70 lakh

    Rs. 10.82 lakh

    Kia Seltos HTK Manual

    Rs. 12.10 lakh

    Hyundai Creta E Diesel

    Maruti Grand Vitara Delta 1.5 Manual 

    Rs. 11.96 lakh

    Rs. 12.10 lakh

    Kia Seltos HTK+ Manual

    Rs. 13.50 lakh

    Maruti Grand Vitara Delta 1.5 Automatic 

    Maruti Grand Vitara Delta CNG 

    Skoda Kushaq 1.0 Ambition Manual  

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Manual 9-seater 

    Rs. 13.60 lakh

    Rs. 13.05 lakh

    Rs. 13.34 lakh

    Rs. 13.25 lakh

    Rs. 13.26 lakh

    Kia Seltos HTX (Rs. 15.20 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh)

    Skoda Kushaq 

    Ambition 1.0 TSI AT

    MG Astor Sharp 1.5 MT/ Sharp Sangria

    Tata Harrier XM

    Toyota Hyryder S Hybrid

    Volkswagen 

    Taigun GT DSG

    Skoda Kushaq 

    Monte Carlo TSI MT

    Rs. 15.14 lakh

    Rs. 16.13 lakh / Rs. 16.23 lakh

    Rs. 16.65 lakh

    Rs. 16.46 lakh

    Rs. 16.79 lakh

    Rs. 16.49 lakh

    Kia Seltos 1.5 Turbo Petrol alternatives (Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh)

    Front View

    The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is the newest addition and produces 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Let’s take a look at other SUVs that are availed in the same price range. 

    VariantsAlternatives Prices, ex-showroom
    Kia Seltos iMT HTK+ (Rs. 15 lakh)

    Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 petrol

    Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta CNG

    Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 MT

    Rs. 14.81 lakh

    Rs. 14.86 lakh

    Rs. 14.99 lakh

    Kia Seltos iMT HTX+ (Rs. 18.30 lakh)

    Volkswagen Taigun 

    GT Edge Limited 1.5 MT

    Skoda Kushaq Matte 1.5 MT

    Rs. 17.99 lakh

    Rs. 18.19 lakh

    Kia Seltos DCT HTX+ (Rs. 19.20 lakh)

    Hyundai Creta SX (O) Diesel AT

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus  1.5 DSG / GT Edge AT

    Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue 1.5 AT

    Rs. 19 lakh

    Rs. 18.81 lakh / Rs. 19.25 lakh

    Rs. 19.19 lakh

    Kia Seltos DCT GTX+ (Rs. 19.80 lakh)

    Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Hybrid 

    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 AT

    Rs. 19.83 lakh

    Rs. 19.69 lakh

    Kia Seltos DCT X Line (Rs. 20 lakh)

    Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Hybrid dual tone 

    Toyota Hyryder V Hybrid 

    Rs. 19.95 lakh

    Rs. 19.99 lakh

    Kia Seltos 1.5 Diesel alternatives (Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh)

    Left Front Three Quarter

    With EVs and hybrid vehicles growing, the Seltos continues to be offered with a diesel engine. The BS6 2.0-compliant mill puts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed iMT and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

    VariantsAlternatives Prices, ex-showroom

    Kia Seltos HTE iMT

    (Rs. 12 lakh)

    Hyundai Creta E Diesel

    Maruti Grand Vitara Delta Manual

    Rs. 11.96 lakh

    Rs. 12.10 lakh

    Kia Seltos HTK iMT 

    (Rs. 13.60 lakh)

    		Toyota Hyryder S CNGRs. 13.56 lakh

    Kia Seltos HTK+ iMT

    (Rs. 15 lakh)

    Hyundai Creta SX Petrol Manual

    Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta CNG

    Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 TSI MT

    Rs. 14.81 lakh 

    Rs. 14.86 lakh

    Rs. 14.99 lakh

    Kia Seltos HTX iMT

    (Rs. 16.70 lakh)

    Toyota Hyryder S Hybrid 

    Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 DSG

    Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 DSG

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 MT

    7-seater 

    Rs. 16.46 lakh

    Rs. 16.79 lakh

    Rs. 16.79 lakh

    Rs. 16.81 lakh

    Kia Seltos HTX+ iMT and HTX AT

    (Rs. 18.20 to Rs. 18.30 lakh)

    Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Hybrid 

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge 1.5 MT

    Skoda Kushaq Matte 1.5 MT

    Rs. 18.29 lakh

    Rs. 18.20 lakh

    Rs. 18.19 lakh

    Seltos bookings

    The bookings for the Seltos commenced on 14 July and the SUV has gathered over 13,000 bookings in a single day. The deliveries of the new Seltos are now underway.

