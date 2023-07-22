Kia Seltos facelift - What else can you buy?

Introduction

The prices of the Seltos facelift start from Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it has stepped back again in the fierce mid-size SUV segment. But if you want to compare it with other SUVs before making your decision, read this article to know the variant-wise alternatives of the 2023 Seltos.

Features and specifications

The 2023 Seltos facelift can be had in as many as three engines and five gearboxes. Interested buyers can choose from 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.5-litre turbo mill replaces the old 1.4-litre turbo unit and all these powertrains are BS6 Phase 2-compliant. The gearbox options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, DCT, CVT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

The new Seltos also packs in many new features including a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a twin-screen setup, and level 2 ADAS features.

What else can you buy?

Kia Seltos 1.5 NA Petrol alternatives (Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh, ex-showroom)

The 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Seltos generates 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit. With prices ranging between Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh, one can also look at the lower variants of the Creta, Grand Vitara, Astor, Kushaq, Harrier, and even the Scorpio Classic.

Variants Alternatives Prices, ex-showroom Kia Seltos HTE Manual Rs. 10.90 lakh Hyundai Creta E Petrol Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma 1.5 Petrol MG Astor Style 1.5 Manual Rs. 10.87 lakh Rs. 10.70 lakh Rs. 10.82 lakh Kia Seltos HTK Manual Rs. 12.10 lakh Hyundai Creta E Diesel Maruti Grand Vitara Delta 1.5 Manual Rs. 11.96 lakh Rs. 12.10 lakh Kia Seltos HTK+ Manual Rs. 13.50 lakh Maruti Grand Vitara Delta 1.5 Automatic Maruti Grand Vitara Delta CNG Skoda Kushaq 1.0 Ambition Manual Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Manual 9-seater Rs. 13.60 lakh Rs. 13.05 lakh Rs. 13.34 lakh Rs. 13.25 lakh Rs. 13.26 lakh Kia Seltos HTX (Rs. 15.20 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh) Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.0 TSI AT MG Astor Sharp 1.5 MT/ Sharp Sangria Tata Harrier XM Toyota Hyryder S Hybrid Volkswagen Taigun GT DSG Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo TSI MT Rs. 15.14 lakh Rs. 16.13 lakh / Rs. 16.23 lakh Rs. 16.65 lakh Rs. 16.46 lakh Rs. 16.79 lakh Rs. 16.49 lakh

Kia Seltos 1.5 Turbo Petrol alternatives (Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh)

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is the newest addition and produces 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Let’s take a look at other SUVs that are availed in the same price range.

Variants Alternatives Prices, ex-showroom Kia Seltos iMT HTK+ (Rs. 15 lakh) Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 petrol Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta CNG Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 MT Rs. 14.81 lakh Rs. 14.86 lakh Rs. 14.99 lakh Kia Seltos iMT HTX+ (Rs. 18.30 lakh) Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Limited 1.5 MT Skoda Kushaq Matte 1.5 MT Rs. 17.99 lakh Rs. 18.19 lakh Kia Seltos DCT HTX+ (Rs. 19.20 lakh) Hyundai Creta SX (O) Diesel AT Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus 1.5 DSG / GT Edge AT Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue 1.5 AT Rs. 19 lakh Rs. 18.81 lakh / Rs. 19.25 lakh Rs. 19.19 lakh Kia Seltos DCT GTX+ (Rs. 19.80 lakh) Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Hybrid Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 AT Rs. 19.83 lakh Rs. 19.69 lakh Kia Seltos DCT X Line (Rs. 20 lakh) Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Hybrid dual tone Toyota Hyryder V Hybrid Rs. 19.95 lakh Rs. 19.99 lakh

Kia Seltos 1.5 Diesel alternatives (Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh)

With EVs and hybrid vehicles growing, the Seltos continues to be offered with a diesel engine. The BS6 2.0-compliant mill puts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed iMT and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Variants Alternatives Prices, ex-showroom Kia Seltos HTE iMT (Rs. 12 lakh) Hyundai Creta E Diesel Maruti Grand Vitara Delta Manual Rs. 11.96 lakh Rs. 12.10 lakh Kia Seltos HTK iMT (Rs. 13.60 lakh) Toyota Hyryder S CNG Rs. 13.56 lakh Kia Seltos HTK+ iMT (Rs. 15 lakh) Hyundai Creta SX Petrol Manual Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta CNG Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 TSI MT Rs. 14.81 lakh Rs. 14.86 lakh Rs. 14.99 lakh Kia Seltos HTX iMT (Rs. 16.70 lakh) Toyota Hyryder S Hybrid Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 DSG Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 DSG Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 MT 7-seater Rs. 16.46 lakh Rs. 16.79 lakh Rs. 16.79 lakh Rs. 16.81 lakh Kia Seltos HTX+ iMT and HTX AT (Rs. 18.20 to Rs. 18.30 lakh) Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Hybrid Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge 1.5 MT Skoda Kushaq Matte 1.5 MT Rs. 18.29 lakh Rs. 18.20 lakh Rs. 18.19 lakh

Seltos bookings

The bookings for the Seltos commenced on 14 July and the SUV has gathered over 13,000 bookings in a single day. The deliveries of the new Seltos are now underway.