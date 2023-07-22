Kia Seltos facelift - What else can you buy?

Introduction
The prices of the Seltos facelift start from Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it has stepped back again in the fierce mid-size SUV segment. But if you want to compare it with other SUVs before making your decision, read this article to know the variant-wise alternatives of the 2023 Seltos.
Features and specifications
The 2023 Seltos facelift can be had in as many as three engines and five gearboxes. Interested buyers can choose from 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.5-litre turbo mill replaces the old 1.4-litre turbo unit and all these powertrains are BS6 Phase 2-compliant. The gearbox options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, DCT, CVT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic.
The new Seltos also packs in many new features including a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a twin-screen setup, and level 2 ADAS features.
What else can you buy?
Kia Seltos 1.5 NA Petrol alternatives (Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh, ex-showroom)
The 1.5-litre petrol engine of the Seltos generates 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and can be had with a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit. With prices ranging between Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh, one can also look at the lower variants of the Creta, Grand Vitara, Astor, Kushaq, Harrier, and even the Scorpio Classic.
|Variants
|Alternatives
|Prices, ex-showroom
Kia Seltos HTE Manual
Rs. 10.90 lakh
Hyundai Creta E Petrol
Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma 1.5 Petrol
MG Astor Style 1.5 Manual
Rs. 10.87 lakh
Rs. 10.70 lakh
Rs. 10.82 lakh
Kia Seltos HTK Manual
Rs. 12.10 lakh
Hyundai Creta E Diesel
Maruti Grand Vitara Delta 1.5 Manual
Rs. 11.96 lakh
Rs. 12.10 lakh
Kia Seltos HTK+ Manual
Rs. 13.50 lakh
Maruti Grand Vitara Delta 1.5 Automatic
Maruti Grand Vitara Delta CNG
Skoda Kushaq 1.0 Ambition Manual
Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Manual 9-seater
Rs. 13.60 lakh
Rs. 13.05 lakh
Rs. 13.34 lakh
Rs. 13.25 lakh
Rs. 13.26 lakh
|Kia Seltos HTX (Rs. 15.20 lakh to Rs. 16.60 lakh)
Skoda Kushaq
Ambition 1.0 TSI AT
MG Astor Sharp 1.5 MT/ Sharp Sangria
Tata Harrier XM
Toyota Hyryder S Hybrid
Volkswagen
Taigun GT DSG
Skoda Kushaq
Monte Carlo TSI MT
Rs. 15.14 lakh
Rs. 16.13 lakh / Rs. 16.23 lakh
Rs. 16.65 lakh
Rs. 16.46 lakh
Rs. 16.79 lakh
Rs. 16.49 lakh
Kia Seltos 1.5 Turbo Petrol alternatives (Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh)
The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is the newest addition and produces 158bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Let’s take a look at other SUVs that are availed in the same price range.
|Variants
|Alternatives
|Prices, ex-showroom
|Kia Seltos iMT HTK+ (Rs. 15 lakh)
Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 petrol
Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta CNG
Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 MT
Rs. 14.81 lakh
Rs. 14.86 lakh
Rs. 14.99 lakh
|Kia Seltos iMT HTX+ (Rs. 18.30 lakh)
Volkswagen Taigun
GT Edge Limited 1.5 MT
Skoda Kushaq Matte 1.5 MT
Rs. 17.99 lakh
Rs. 18.19 lakh
|Kia Seltos DCT HTX+ (Rs. 19.20 lakh)
Hyundai Creta SX (O) Diesel AT
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus 1.5 DSG / GT Edge AT
Skoda Kushaq Lava Blue 1.5 AT
Rs. 19 lakh
Rs. 18.81 lakh / Rs. 19.25 lakh
Rs. 19.19 lakh
|Kia Seltos DCT GTX+ (Rs. 19.80 lakh)
Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Hybrid
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 AT
Rs. 19.83 lakh
Rs. 19.69 lakh
|Kia Seltos DCT X Line (Rs. 20 lakh)
Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Plus Hybrid dual tone
Toyota Hyryder V Hybrid
Rs. 19.95 lakh
Rs. 19.99 lakh
Kia Seltos 1.5 Diesel alternatives (Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh)
With EVs and hybrid vehicles growing, the Seltos continues to be offered with a diesel engine. The BS6 2.0-compliant mill puts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and is coupled with a six-speed iMT and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
|Variants
|Alternatives
|Prices, ex-showroom
Kia Seltos HTE iMT
(Rs. 12 lakh)
Hyundai Creta E Diesel
Maruti Grand Vitara Delta Manual
Rs. 11.96 lakh
Rs. 12.10 lakh
Kia Seltos HTK iMT
(Rs. 13.60 lakh)
|Toyota Hyryder S CNG
|Rs. 13.56 lakh
Kia Seltos HTK+ iMT
(Rs. 15 lakh)
Hyundai Creta SX Petrol Manual
Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta CNG
Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 TSI MT
Rs. 14.81 lakh
Rs. 14.86 lakh
Rs. 14.99 lakh
Kia Seltos HTX iMT
(Rs. 16.70 lakh)
Toyota Hyryder S Hybrid
Volkswagen Taigun GT 1.5 DSG
Skoda Kushaq Ambition 1.5 DSG
Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 MT
7-seater
Rs. 16.46 lakh
Rs. 16.79 lakh
Rs. 16.79 lakh
Rs. 16.81 lakh
Kia Seltos HTX+ iMT and HTX AT
(Rs. 18.20 to Rs. 18.30 lakh)
Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta Plus Hybrid
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge 1.5 MT
Skoda Kushaq Matte 1.5 MT
Rs. 18.29 lakh
Rs. 18.20 lakh
Rs. 18.19 lakh
Seltos bookings
The bookings for the Seltos commenced on 14 July and the SUV has gathered over 13,000 bookings in a single day. The deliveries of the new Seltos are now underway.