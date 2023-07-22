CarWale
    New-gen Hyundai Santa Fe revealed

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,528 Views
    New-gen Hyundai Santa Fe revealed
    • Bigger and boxier than before 
    • H-signature for headlamps and taillamps 

    Trust Hyundai to drastically reform its entire design with each generation. Take a look at all the previous four generations and you’ll see what a big departure the fifth-gen Santa Fe is from all of them. In fact, each generation is unique and doesn’t resemble the predecessor in any way. 

    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Right Side View

    This is the fifth-gen Santa Fe 

    Standing tall, the newer Santa Fe is the boxiest ever. It has straight lines everywhere and looks like a proper American mammoth SUV on the lines of the Lincoln Navigator or the Cadillac Escalade. 

    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Right Rear Three Quarter

    And then there are details like the H-shaped headlamps and taillamps (also seen on the all-new Hyundai Exter), pentagon-shaped wheel arches, H-shape for the front bumper air intakes, wraparound D-pillar, upright stance, large proportions, and 21-inch multi-spoke ‘gangsta’ style wheels. The Santa Fe has surely gone all-out in terms of styling. 

    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Right Rear Three Quarter

    Santa Fe Interior 

    If the exterior of the new Santa Fe looks American, the cabin is very European. It’s got a thoroughly modern and luxurious cabin. 

    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Dashboard

    Take a look at the dashboard picture Hyundai has released and you’d easily mistake it for a Range Rover cabin. Each and every element appears to be premium, emulating a European SUV. It’s also highly practical with foldable second and third-row seats and lots of cabin space. 

    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Bootspace

    On the centre dash is a curved display with an integrated 12.3-inch driver’s display. Then, the floating centre console has two wireless charging pads, lots of connectivity ports, and cupholders. There are wooden inlays, Nappa upholstery, suede headliners, and recycled materials all around the cabin to highlight its sustainable contrivance as well. 

    New-gen Hyundai Santa Fe debut 

    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Right Front Three Quarter

    This is the first digital glimpse of the new-gen Hyundai Santa Fe. And a complete debut is set to take place next month. More details like the Santa Fe’s powertrain choices, underpinnings, off-road hardware, features, as well as market availability will be revealed at next month’s official premiere. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details. 

    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Image
    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014]
    Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Gallery

