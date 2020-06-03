Please Tell Us Your City

  • 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed with radical styling and updated cabin

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed with radical styling and updated cabin

June 03, 2020, 08:45 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed with radical styling and updated cabin

- The design language might not be seen on other Hyundai cars

- Gets new Terrain Mode selector

After introducing the new-generation Santa Fe in 2018, Hyundai has updated the SUV for 2021. Although it is not a new-generation, this comprehensively updated model comes with radical changes in design as well as interior.

Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Exterior

The styling might be subjective since the Korean SUV’s revised fascia now has a wider grille with newer mesh patterns depending on trim levels. The split headlamps get a larger lower unit and there’s a T-style LED lighting signature between its two-tiers. Even the lower bumper is tweaked to match the new fascia. 

Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Exterior

At the back, the Verna-like wrap around tail lamps get a new LED signature and they meet in the middle of the tailgate. The newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels are part of the update and they look right in place with the massive proportion of the Santa Fe.

Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Exterior

On the inside, there’s new soft-touch material all around. The reworked centre console now sits a bit higher than before and it also gets the new Terrain Mode selector on it. The new shift-by-wire system has allowed the carmaker to replace shift knobs with buttons everywhere. The knob for Terrain selector controls different drive modes and all-wheel-drive settings. The 10.25-inch instrument cluster dominates the dashboard as before.

Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Exterior

Hyundai hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the powertrain yet. But this being a facelift we expect the usual set of engine and gearbox options to be carried over without any changes. However, under the skin, the carmaker says the Santa Fe makes use of their new third-gen platform. This has helped the SUV to be lighter, more agile, have a reduced NVH and improved safety factors compared to the older model.

Hyundai Santa Fe [2011-2014] Exterior

Sales of the new and updated Hyundai Santa Fe will commence in September this year. It will be first available in Europe before reaching international markets. Indian debut is unlikely at the moment.

