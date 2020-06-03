Please Tell Us Your City

  • 2021 Volkswagen Arteon teased ahead of 24 June debut; Shooting Brake confirmed

2021 Volkswagen Arteon teased ahead of 24 June debut; Shooting Brake confirmed

June 03, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
549 Views
Write a comment
2021 Volkswagen Arteon teased ahead of 24 June debut; Shooting Brake confirmed

-         Will be the first update for the premium sedan

-         Shooting Brake will be introduced for the first time

The Volkswagen Arteon was introduced as a four-door fastback in 2017 as a replacement to the Volkswagen CC. Although it didn’t set the sales chart on fire, Volkswagen has decided to blow a whiff of fresh air with a mid-life update. And along with the update, the fastback will be joined by a Shooting Brake for the first time.

Volkswagen Passat Exterior

Teased in design sketches, the pair will make a global digital debut, as is the trend these days. We have already seen the test mule of both the body styles with scanty camouflage on many occasions. With the update, the Arteon will get a reworked grille and headlamps with some inspiration from the eighth-gen Golf. There will be some tweaks to the bumper design as well, both fore and aft. Meanwhile, the Arteon Shooting Brake will have a new taillamp design along with its long roof.

The cabin will see some changes in the form of an updated feature list and newer equipment as well. There will be new driver-assist systems as well as more creature comforts than before. The estate version is expected to have a boot capacity of over 560 litres. There will also be the latest infotainment system on offer with various other connectivity features.

Volkswagen Passat Exterior

In terms of powertrain, we expect the new Arteon (and its estate derivative) to house the 2.0-litre TSI under the hood which should be good enough for 330bhp. There might be no diesel in the line-up but a mild hybrid or a plug-in hybrid won’t come as a surprise. Meanwhile, souped-up R variant of new Arteon has been spotted on the ‘Ring a few times. This performance derivative will have a close to 400bhp from its 3.0-litre V6 if rumours are to be believed.

More official details on the new Volkswagen Arteon will be revealed later this month. Sales are expected to commence before the year-end. Meanwhile, like the previous model, we don’t expect the Arteon to grace its presence in the Indian market.

  • Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen Arteon
  • Arteon
