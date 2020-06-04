Carzonrent ties up with GoMechanic for sanitisation of its fleet

- Takes a significant step towards improving passenger and chauffeur safety amidst COVID-19

- GoMechanic is a leading aftermarket service provider

Carzonrent India, a corporate car rental network, has launched CORProtect. It is an initiative that implements a comprehensive safety program through proper sanitisation for all its vehicles.

This safe travel experience, for both passengers and chauffeurs, has been done keeping in mind the safety challenges experienced currently with the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be two types of sanitisation, daily and weekly.

The daily sanitisation will be carried out by the chauffeurs who will sanitise all vehicle touch-points before and after every trip. Meanwhile, the weekly sanitisation of the fleet includes fumigation and cleaning of both the cabin and the exterior at GoMechanic outlets across the country.

Sudarshan Sarma, CEO, Carzonrent, said, “The health and safety of our customers and chauffeurs has always been a top priority for us, especially now. And, with a big shift in our way of life due to the coronavirus, we’ve been quick to adapt to the changing times. In order to ensure our customers and driver partners feel safe when travelling in times like these, we’ve collaborated with GoMechanic, to provide all our vehicles with top quality sanitisation.”