  • Maruti Suzuki introduces ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories

Maruti Suzuki introduces ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories

June 04, 2020, 11:29 AM IST by Santosh Nair
646 Views
Maruti Suzuki introduces ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories

- Nine new accessories under PPE and car care has been introduced

- Digitised accessory buying experience

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new range of ‘Health and Hygiene’ genuine accessories for car and personal care. In line with the need of the hour, this range of Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories (MSGA) caters to customer demands amidst the ongoing pandemic. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has created new customer requirements, and Maruti Suzuki is looking to cater to these customer needs by introducing the latest innovations. ‘Health and Hygiene’ range of accessories has been formulated to meet the customer’s need for safety, sanitisation and hygiene.

Maruti Suzuki genuine accessories come at an affordable range, from Rs 10 to Rs 650. Customers can either visit their nearest dealership or go online for assistance at https://www.marutisuzuki.com/more-from-us/maruti-suzuki-genuine-accessories to purchase these products. 

These health and hygiene products are bifurcated into PPE and car care items. The MSGA PPE range includes three-ply face mask, protective goggles, shoe covers, hand gloves and a face shield visor. The MSGA car care items, on the other hand, include an interior cleaner and the car cabin protective partition. 

Since these products are made of customer friendly materials, they can be effectively used at all vehicle touch-points. Most of the accessories are eco-friendly, disposable, durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install. 

Interior

One of the highlights is the car cabin protective partition that divides the front and rear space of the car, and is made of premium polyvinyl chloride material. It is durable, transparent, lightweight and easy to install. This partition has been designed to prevent droplets and dust from entering the rear portion of the cabin, without blocking the view. 

However, customers should note that the nature of the spread of the COVID-19 disease is still a matter of scientific investigation, and frankly put, there is no fool-proof method of containing the spread, despite following all precautionary measures.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • accessories
  • ‘Health and Hygiene’
