MG Hector Plus spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch this month

- New MG Hector Plus to be launched in India later this month

- The model will feature a six-seat layout

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this month, the MG Hector Plus has been spotted in the wild without any camouflage for the first time. The model is said to be targeted against the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Apart from the addition of third row seating in the form of a bench seat, the MG Hector Plus will also feature captain seats in the second row. The model, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, is expected to come equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof.

Exterior highlights that will differentiate the new MG Hector Plus from the standard model include a revised fascia with a new bumper, new fog lamp cluster, new LED DRLs and a new chrome grille. At the rear, the model will receive new LED tail lights and faux dual exhausts. The length of the model would also witness an increase of 40mm, courtesy of the revised rear bumper.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus are likely to be the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine as seen on the regular Hector. While a six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard, a DCT unit and a 48V mild-hybrid system for the petrol variant cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned for the Hector Plus launch and meanwhile, let us know your views in the comments section.

Image Source