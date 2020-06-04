Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Plus spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch this month

MG Hector Plus spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch this month

June 04, 2020, 12:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
454 Views
Write a comment
MG Hector Plus spotted sans camouflage ahead of launch this month

- New MG Hector Plus to be launched in India later this month

- The model will feature a six-seat layout

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this month, the MG Hector Plus has been spotted in the wild without any camouflage for the first time. The model is said to be targeted against the Toyota Innova Crysta.

MG Hector Plus Exterior

Apart from the addition of third row seating in the form of a bench seat, the MG Hector Plus will also feature captain seats in the second row. The model, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, is expected to come equipped with features such as a 360-degree camera and a panoramic sunroof.

Exterior highlights that will differentiate the new MG Hector Plus from the standard model include a revised fascia with a new bumper, new fog lamp cluster, new LED DRLs and a new chrome grille. At the rear, the model will receive new LED tail lights and faux dual exhausts. The length of the model would also witness an increase of 40mm, courtesy of the revised rear bumper.

MG Hector Plus Exterior

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus are likely to be the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine as seen on the regular Hector. While a six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard, a DCT unit and a 48V mild-hybrid system for the petrol variant cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned for the Hector Plus launch and meanwhile, let us know your views in the comments section.

Image Source

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Apply Online for Instant Pre-Qualified Loan
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
144118 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

378 Likes
184766 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in