Will India get the MG Hector hybrid?

- Gets a two-litre hybrid powertrain

- The facelifted version will be sold along with existing powertrains

China carmaker Wuling recently launched the Almaz Hybrid in the Indonesian market. The Almaz Hybrid, MG Hector’s Indonesian cousin, now gets plenty of blue highlights to denote that it’s the hybrid variant. It was launched at Rp 470,000,000 which is around Rs 25 lakh in India.

Under the hood is a two-litre petrol engine that develops 121bhp and 168Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an electric motor that produces 172bhp and 320Nm of torque. It also gets a 1.8kWH battery pack equipped with a CVT which powers the front wheels.

The SUV gets three driving modes: EV mode, which is driven by pure electric power, Series Hybrid, which is driven by an electric motor as the engine charges the battery, and Parallel Hybrid which is driven by both the engine and electric motor.

Apart from all the features of the India-spec MG Hector, the SUV gets ADAS features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance assist, and automatic emergency braking.