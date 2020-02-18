Please Tell Us Your City

MG Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2020: Now in Pictures

February 18, 2020, 05:33 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
3904 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Hector Plus at Auto Expo 2020: Now in Pictures

Extending the Hector family, MG Motor India unveiled the Hector Plus at the Auto Expo 2020. Much like Tata Gravitas, the MG Hector Plus will be available in six- and seven-seat configurations. Let's take a closer look at the SUV.

MG Hector Plus Exterior

Unlike the MG Hector, the Hector Plus features a revised fascia, which includes slightly different LED DRLs, a new radiator grille and redesigned headlamp cluster.

MG Hector Plus Exterior

In profile, the Hector Plus is identical to the MG Hector. So, it continues to get the same 17-inch dual-tone alloys and the silver-finished roof rails.

MG Hector Plus Exterior

Changes at the back are minimal. It features the same taillights, but the internal bits have been reworked and the LED light signature is different. The tailgate is uncluttered with the omission of the red plastic strip that connected the taillights on the Hector.

MG Hector Plus Exterior

The rear bumper, though, is a completely different unit when compared to the MG Hector. It gets chunkier faux skid plates and black body cladding to complement the rugged look.

MG Hector Plus Interior

MG has not revealed the interiors of the Hector Plus. However, we did manage to sneak-in a few images of the cabin. Unlike the Hector, the Hector Plus display unit at the Auto Expo had tan leather upholstery for the dashboard, door pads and the seats.

MG Hector Plus Interior

While the Hector Plus will be available in six as well as seven-seat layouts, the show car was a six-seater with individual captain chairs in the middle row.

MG Hector Plus Interior

The last row will get a bench-type seat that will come with 50:50 split functionality. However, looking at the photos, we don't expect it to be spacious, and should be good for kids.

MG Hector Plus Interior

The MG Hector Plus will be powered by the same engines as the Hector. There will be a 2.0-litre BS6 diesel motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The latter will also be available with a 48V mild-hybrid system as an option. While a six-speed manual gearbox will be standard across both the engine, the petrol unit will also get a six-speed DCT. The Hector Plus is expected to go on sale in India in the months to come.

