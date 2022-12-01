CarWale

    MG Motor records a sale of 4,079 units in November 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    216 Views
    MG Motor records a sale of 4,079 units in November 2022

    - MG sold 4,367 units in October this year

    - The company is expected to unveil the India-spec Air EV this month

    MG Motor India has announced that it has sold a total of 4,079 units last month. This number is down from the sale of 4,367 units that the company sold in October this year.

    Morris Garages is working on two new products for the Indian market, both of which are expected to be launched in the country in the coming months. The first is likely to be the Air EV which is likely to be unveiled in India on 20 December, followed by the Hector facelift sometime next year.

    The MG Hector facelift was recently spotted completely undisguised at what seemed to be its TVC shoot. The model gets cosmetic updates all around, and apart from this, it will also receive new features, one of which will be the segment’s largest 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Coming to the Air EV, the model, which could be positioned as an urban mobility solution, will be priced between Rs 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

