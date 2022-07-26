CarWale
    New 2022 MG Hector teased; to get 14-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    164 Views
    - Will get an exterior and interior overhaul 

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    MG Motor India has released the first teaser image of the new Hector. In a single teaser picture, the automaker has confirmed a massive 14-inch portrait-styled centre console-mounted touchscreen infotainment system for the refreshed SUV. 

    MG Hector Infotainment System

    Besides the new infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, the new Hector will also get a redesigned dashboard with horizontally placed centre aircon vents, a new square-shaped push start/stop button, and a reworked centre console with a reshaped gear lever. Furthermore, on close observation, one can also spot a fully-digital instrument cluster. 

    While the details as to the exterior styling are scarce at the moment, we expect the new Hector to sport a revised front grille, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, and redesigned head and tail lamps. More details are expected to come to light in the coming weeks.

    Back in June 2019, the MG Hector was the first model to be launched by the carmaker in India. This was soon followed by its three-row version, the MG Hector Plus which is available in both six and seven-seat layouts. With the cosmetic updates, the 2022 MG Hector is most likely to continue with the same set of powertrain options. This includes 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. 

    We expect the new MG Hector to be launched in the coming months. The refreshed SUV will be priced at a premium over the outgoing model and will continue its rivalry against the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, and higher variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun

