New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be launched in India in August

- The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was unveiled earlier this month

- Bookings for the mid-size SUV have commenced

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) pulled the covers off the Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV earlier this month. The model, bookings for which are open for an amount of Rs 25,000, will be launched in India next month.

The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in four variants including E, S, G, and V. Customers will be able to choose from a range of seven mono-tone colours and four dual-tone colour options at launch.

Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system that produces 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while an AWD system will be limited to the former.

Also on offer with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Toyota Hyrbid System (THS), where the former produces 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the latter produces 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively with an e-Drive transmission.