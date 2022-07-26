CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be launched in India in August

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    598 Views
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be launched in India in August

    - The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was unveiled earlier this month

    - Bookings for the mid-size SUV have commenced

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) pulled the covers off the Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV earlier this month. The model, bookings for which are open for an amount of Rs 25,000, will be launched in India next month.

    The 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in four variants including E, S, G, and V. Customers will be able to choose from a range of seven mono-tone colours and four dual-tone colour options at launch.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system that produces 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, while an AWD system will be limited to the former.

    Also on offer with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Toyota Hyrbid System (THS), where the former produces 91bhp and 122Nm of torque, while the latter produces 79bhp and 141Nm of torque. This motor will be paired exclusively with an e-Drive transmission.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Volvo XC40 Recharge launched in India at Rs 55.90 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1826 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 55.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Tucson
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Tucson

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1826 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to be launched in India in August