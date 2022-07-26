New Audi Approved: plus dealership inaugurated in Coimbatore

- Audi’s new pre-owned car dealership is located in Thottipalayam Pirivu

- Each car sold through the outlet will undergo more than 300 multi-point checks

Audi India has opened a new pre-owned luxury car facility in Coimbatore. Known as Audi Approved: plus Coimbatore, the facility is located at 7/1F, SF No. 645/1 Avinashi Road, Thottipalayam Pirivu.

According to Audi, every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at the dealership will undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior, and electrical inspections at more than 300 multi-point checks and thorough multiple-level quality checks along with a full on-road test. Under the Audi Approved: plus program, Audi India offers 24x7 roadside assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can avail of financing and insurance benefits through the program.

Commenting on the inauguration, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “There is a growing demand for luxury cars and pre-owned luxury cars in Coimbatore and the overall region of Tamil Nadu. We have a strong presence in the region catering to new car buyers and are also growing the footprint of our Audi Approved: plus facilities to welcome buyers to the Audi brand earlier than they would have thought possible. I am confident that our buyers will enjoy these cars on the beautiful roads and scenic locations in Tamil Nadu.”