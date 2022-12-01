CarWale

    Mahindra Alturas G4 discontinued in India

    - Bookings of the SUV halted

    - It was Mahindra’s most expensive offering

    The Mahindra Alturas G4 has been discontinued by the Indian SUV manufacturer. The SUV has also been removed from the manufacturer's official website. Additionally, bookings have been halted with immediate effect.

    In 2018, Mahindra launched the Alturas G4 in India via the CKD route It was a rebadged version of the SsangYong Rexton at the time. The SUV was available in two variants, 2WD High and 4WD, with prices starting at Rs 30.67 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 31.87 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

    Despite being a pretty capable SUV in all aspects and with competitive pricing, it was less popular among buyers than the competition, as reflected by sales figures over the years. 

    On the features front, Mahindra Alturas G4 was equipped with ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, powered tailgate, nine airbags, TPMS, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, an electric sunroof, and more.

    Under the bonnet, the 2.2-litre diesel engine produced 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. The powertrain was paired to a seven-speed torque converter automatic gearbox sourced from Mercedes Benz.

    During its four-year lifespan, Mahindra's flagship three-row SUV competed with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and MG Gloster

    The exit of Mahindra Alturas G4 makes the XUV700 the most expensive vehicle of the brand in the Indian market right now, especially given the fact that the XUV700 is performing fairly well in terms of sales.

