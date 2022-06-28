CarWale
    Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD variant delisted; discontinued?

    Jay Shah

    Jay Shah

    217 Views
    Mahindra Alturas G4 2WD variant delisted; discontinued?

    - Available in a single 4WD variant 

    - 4x4 offered with a price tag of Rs 31.88 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Mahindra has discreetly discontinued the base 2WD variant of the Alturas G4. Now, the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV can only be had in 4WD that has a price tag of Rs 31.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It is to be noted that the full-sized SUV from the Indian carmaker received its last update in April 2020 when the 2.2-litre diesel engine was tweaked to meet the made BS6 emission norms. 

    Dashboard

    Between the 2WD and 4WD variants, the base variant missed out on features like LED fog lamps, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a 360-degree camera, memory function for the driver seat, and a powered tailgate. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Alturas G4 is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel motor that churns out 178bhp and 420Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to all four wheels by a seven-speed automatic transmission. 

    The Mahindra Alturas G4 rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster

