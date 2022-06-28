Mahindra Scorpio-N Automatic and 4x4 variant prices to be announced on 21 July

- Bookings to open on 30 July

- Introductory prices for the first 25,000 bookings

Mahindra has introduced the all-new Scorpio-N and announced the prices of select variants, starting from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio-N is offered in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L variants, and here are the variant-wise features. However, the prices of the six-seat variants, automatic versions, and the top-of-the-line 4Xplor are yet to be announced. These are slated to be revealed on 21 July.

The six-speed automatic gearbox is paired with both 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. While the gasoline version remains a rear-wheel-drive offering, the diesel alternative will get Mahindra’s 4Xplor four-wheel-drive setup. It will also get four terrain modes – Normal, Mud, Snow, and Sand, which will be accessible with a dial on the centre console.

Besides the wide powertrain options, the new Scorpio-N is a feature-laden SUV that is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch digital driver’s display, an electrically-adjustable driver seat, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, 12-speaker Sony sound system, and one-touch tumble function for second-row seats.