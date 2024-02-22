Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select variant launched; prices start from Rs. 16.99 lakh

Available in both petrol and diesel guises

Exclusively offered in Midnight Black paint shade

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio N Z8 Select variant in India with prices starting from Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This three-row SUV can be had in both diesel and petrol powertrains across manual and automatic gearbox options.

Positioned above the Z6, this new variant is about Rs. 1.65 lakh more affordable than the Z8 petrol manual variant. Available in an exclusive Midnight Black exterior hue, the Z8 Select variant features double-barrel LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and LED sequential turn indicators.

Inside, the cabin of this Tata Safari-rival comes wrapped in a coffee-black leatherette theme along with an eight-inch touchscreen with wireless mobile connectivity, seven-inch colour TFT display, built-in Alexa, sunroof, and Adrenox Connect with over 60 connected car functionalities.

Under the hood, the Scorpio N Z8 Select can be had in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. This includes a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that belts out 200bhp/380Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 172bhp/400Nm of torque. Customers can configure these mills with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed torque converter unit.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the recently launched Scorpio N Z8 Select variant: