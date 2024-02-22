Tata Nexon Dark Edition: What to expect?

Introduction

When the Nexon facelift was launched in India, it was not made available in the Dark Edition like the Harrier and the Safari facelifts. But now, rumours suggest that the automaker is planning to launch the popular Dark Edition of the Nexon SUV in the country — the EV version of which was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Auto Expo 2024. Here’s all that we can expect from this upcoming SUV.

Exterior

The prominent change in the upcoming Nexon Dark Edition will be the gloss-finished Midnight Black paint scheme along with a black bumper and grille, blacked-out roof rails, black alloy wheels, black Tata logo in the centre, and 'Dark' badging on the fender. Apart from this, the silhouette of the SUV will remain identical to its standard variant.

Interior

Tata Motors will carry over the same theme inside the car. The dashboard is likely to come wrapped in a black interior theme along with black upholstery and ‘Dark’ badging all around. Apart from this, it will get the same 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless mobile connectivity, customisable digital instrument cluster, sunroof, air purifier, JBL-sourced audio system, paddle shifters, and ventilated front seats.

Powertrain

Tata offers the Nexon in both petrol and diesel powertrain options. This includes a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Pricing and competition

We expect the Nexon Dark Edition’s price to be around Rs. 25,000-30,000 more than its corresponding regular variants. Currently, the Nexon is broadly offered in six variants, namely Smart, Pure, Creative, Creative Plus, Fearless, and Fearless Plus along with an optional sunroof. The rivals to the Nexon will include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, and the Renault Kiger.