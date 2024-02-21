CarWale
    Tata Nexon waiting period decreases to up to 8 weeks in February 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Petrol variants have maximum waiting period 
    • Scored a five-star rating in the GNCAP crash test

    It has been five months since Tata Motors launched the updated Nexon in the country. Since then, this five-seater SUV has been dominating its segment because of the performance and features it offers. This, in return, has made it difficult for the automaker to meet the needs of the Indian market, resulting in a certain waiting period.

    Currently, the petrol variants of the Nexon attract a maximum waiting period of up to eight weeks from the day of booking. On the other hand, customers planning to bring home the diesel variants of this Maruti Suzuki Brezza-rival will have to wait for about four to six weeks after they book the car. However, the above-mentioned period can vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, gearbox option, and other factors.

    In other news, the Nexon recently scored a five-star safety rating in the global NCAP crash test. The mid-size SUV scored 32.22 points out of 34 in the adult occupant tests and 44.52 points out of 49 in the child occupant tests. The test model was equipped with frontal airbags, belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain bag, seatbelt reminder, and electronic stability control.

