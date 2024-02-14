CarWale
    New Tata Nexon scores 5-star safety rating in GNCAP tests

    • Secures five stars in both adult and child occupancy protection
    • Gets six airbags, ESC, ISOFIX, 360-degree camera and more

    The new Tata Nexon has kept the safety standards of the Indian automaker in check by securing a full five-star safety rating in the improved GNCAP tests. With this, the Nexon nameplate continues to be one of the safest compact SUVs since the pre-facelift version too achieved a five-star rating.

    With the new and strengthened safety norms in place, Tata Nexon has clocked 32.22 points out of 34 and 44.52 points out of 49, for adult and child occupancy protection, respectively. The tests revealed the SUV proved to provide adequate protection for the front, side, and side pole impact tests.

    Tata Nexon Left Front Three Quarter

    Recently, the GNCAP authority announced the Tata Safari and Harrier to be the safest cars from an Indian manufacturer. And now, the Nexon bags the second place. It meets the UN127 and GTR9 compulsions for pedestrian protection.

    Tata Nexon Left Side View

    Coming to the safety features, the new Tata Nexon comes equipped with six airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminders, and ISOFIX mounts as standard. Moreover, it also benefits from a blind view monitor, 360-degree surround camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control, auto-dimming IRVM, and fog lamps with cornering function.

    Commenting on this milestone, Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles,said, 'Safety is ingrained in our DNA, and we are proud to earn the prestigious five star rating from Global NCAPfor the new Nexon as per the enhanced 2022 protocol. It was the first car in India to receive five star rating fromGNCAP in 2018 and it upholds this legacy, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation andexcellence. With this feat, all our new SUVs have now received the GNCAP five star rating certifications and haveraised the bar for safer SUVs in India. We are dedicated to delivering vehicles that not only surpass expectationsbut also prioritise the safety of every passenger on the road.'

    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 9.61 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 9.96 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 9.30 Lakh
    PuneRs. 9.61 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 9.73 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 9.07 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 9.73 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 9.45 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 9.06 Lakh

