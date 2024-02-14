CarWale
    Skoda Slavia Style Edition launched in India at Rs. 19.13 lakh

    • Available in limited numbers
    • Offered only with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Skoda India has launched a new limited edition of the Slavia called ‘Style Edition’ in India. This new special edition is priced at Rs. 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be had with a single powertrain option. It gets plenty of cosmetic updates and only 500 units of the Slavia Style Edition will be on sale.

    The Skoda Slavia Style Edition is based on the top-spec Style variant of the sedan and costs Rs. 30,000 more than the equivalent variant. This new edition is being offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a seven-speed DSG unit. Customers can choose from three paint schemes, namely, Candy White, Brilliant Silver, and Tornado Red.

    As for the changes, the Style Edition of the Slavia gets a dual dash camera, scuff plates, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, puddle lamps with logo projection, and badges on the B-pillar and the steering wheel. The exterior of the Style Edition is highlighted by the blacked-out roof, ORVMs and B-pillars.

    Skoda Slavia Image
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Skoda Slavia Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.59 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.33 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 13.19 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.56 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 14.10 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.75 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.23 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 13.40 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.71 Lakh

