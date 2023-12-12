Skoda India to hike prices from January 2024

Ex-showroom prices to be increased by up to 2 per cent

Price hike to be levied across the lineup

Skoda India has announced that the automaker will increase the prices of all its models by 2 per cent. This hike will be levied from 1 January, 2024 and will vary as per the models, variants, and region.

Presently, the brand retails three models in India. The Kushaq and Slavia are based on the brand’s localised MQB A0 IN platform and are offered in a variety of special versions such as the recently launched Matte and Elegance editions.

Meanwhile, the Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that puts out 188bhp and 320Nm of peak torque. It is offered in Style, Sportline, and L&L trims and is priced from Rs. 38.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The brand recently announced measures such as free roadside assistance for cyclone-affected customers in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.