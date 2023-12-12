Made-in-India five-door Jimny gets ADAS in Australia

Gets an ADAS safety suite

Sold alongside the three-door version

Maruti Suzuki has launched the five-door Jimny in Australia at a price tag of AUD 34,990. Dubbed Jimny XL, the five-door SUV is made in India and exported from here. It is being sold alongside its three-door version.

The most prominent change on the Jimny XL when compared to its Indian-spec version is the addition of the ADAS suite. The SUV now has safety features like lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, auto emergency braking, anti-collision warning, and dual camera brake support. Apart from this, the SUV remains identical to the one sold in India.

Under the hood, the Australian-spec Jimny continues with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol mill that can be configured either with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter. This motor is tuned to produce 103bhp and 134Nm of torque and comes equipped with the brand’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system.

In other news, the automaker recently launched the Thunder Edition of the Jimny in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited edition is exclusively available for December and is affordable by Rs. 2 lakh compared to the standard trim.