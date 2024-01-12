CarWale
    Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition discontinued in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition discontinued in India
    • Launched in December 2023
    • It was available at Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Maruti Suzuki, to boost sales of its lifestyle SUV, the Jimny, launched a limited-run ‘Thunder Edition’ in December 2023. It was offered across all variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has discontinued the special edition of the Mahindra Thar rival.

    Apart from the reduced price tag, the Thunder Edition came featuring cosmetic updates such as body decals, ‘Thunder Edition’ graphics, front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, and garnish on the ORVMs, hood, and side fenders.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Side View

    Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.74 lakh. Mechanically, it is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic torque converter unit.

    In other news, the Indian automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh on the Maruti Jimny in January 2024.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 10.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 12.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.00 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.60 Lakh
    PuneRs. 12.80 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.31 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 11.91 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.56 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 11.90 Lakh

