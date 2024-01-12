Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition discontinued in India

Launched in December 2023

It was available at Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki, to boost sales of its lifestyle SUV, the Jimny, launched a limited-run ‘Thunder Edition’ in December 2023. It was offered across all variants at a starting price of Rs. 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the automaker has discontinued the special edition of the Mahindra Thar rival.

Apart from the reduced price tag, the Thunder Edition came featuring cosmetic updates such as body decals, ‘Thunder Edition’ graphics, front skid plate, side door cladding, door visor, and garnish on the ORVMs, hood, and side fenders.

Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two variants, namely, Zeta and Alpha, with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 12.74 lakh. Mechanically, it is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic torque converter unit.

In other news, the Indian automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.05 lakh on the Maruti Jimny in January 2024.