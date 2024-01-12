Mahindra XUV300 facelift will get these updates!

XUV300 facelift is expected this year

Will be offered with both petrol and diesel power

Mahindra has launched an updated version of the XUV400 EV with an all-new interior and feature list. Prices start at Rs. 15.49 lakh and there are two new trims — EC Pro and EL Pro. We have detailed the new car in a separate story already. The launch of the updated XUV400 now indicates what will come for the XUV300 later this year, and here are some of the top features we think the ICE SUV will get.

New digital instrument cluster

Along the lines of what is offered in their flagship XUV700, the 400 has a fully digital instrument cluster, and we expect the same to be offered with the XUV300. The cluster comprises one big screen with dual pods and a colour MID in the centre.

Updated touchscreen infotainment system

Along with the fully digital cluster, you now also get a new infotainment system with a 10.25-inch display. This display runs Mahindra’s latest infotainment UI but also has support for wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. For the XUV300 facelift, we expect that this will also be the display for a surround-view camera.

Connected car technology

Mahindra will introduce its AdrenoX-connected car system with over 60 functions for remote functionality. These functions are on the lines of alerts, location-based services, vehicle status, and remote operation of the vehicle. Also included in the AdrenoX system are safety alerts and location-based services.

Rear seat package

The second row for the XUV300 will now get features like rear AC vents, USB Type-C charging ports, storage shelves below the AC vents, and airbags for the rear occupants — taking the total to six, which is expected to be the new standard in the segment.