Tata Punch EV to be launched in India on 17 January 2024

To be offered in five variants

Equipped with two battery pack options

Earlier this month, Tata Motors commenced the bookings of the upcoming Punch EV for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. With this, the automaker also revealed the exterior, variants, colour options, and specifications of the all-electric model. Now, the brand will launch the Punch EV in India on 17 January, 2024.

The Tata Punch EV can be had in five variants, namely, Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. As for the colour options, customers can choose from five dual-tone and four monotone exterior paint hues, including, Seaweed Green, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Empowered Oxide, and Pristine White.

As for the features, the new Punch EV will come loaded with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, sunroof, blind-spot monitor, and a 360-degree surround camera.

In terms of powertrain, the Punch EV will be offered with two battery pack options – Medium Range and Long Range. We expect the former to deliver a driving range of over 300km. Upon arrival, the Punch EV will compete against the Citroen eC3 in the segment.