    McLaren 750S launched in India; priced at Rs. 5.91 crore

    McLaren 750S launched in India; priced at Rs. 5.91 crore
    • Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine
    • Can achieve a top speed of 331kmph

    The British supercar marque, McLaren, has launched its most powerful supercar, the 750S, in India at a price tag of Rs. 5.91 crore (ex-showroom). Globally unveiled back in April 2023, this 750S is the successor of the McLaren 720S and will be sold in both coupe and hardtop convertible body styles.

    McLaren 750S Front View

    Talking about its design and styling, the 750S looks almost familiar to the 720S. It features a redesigned front bumper flanked by sleek LED headlamps with DRLS, large splitter with air dams, new wheel arch vents, extended rear deck, and a huge active wing at the rear.

    As you step inside the car, you can see the dashboard and the interior wrapped in full Nappa leather. On the feature front, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster, vertically stacked eight-inch infotainment screen, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bowers and Wilkins-sourced audio system.

    McLaren 750S Right Front Three Quarter

    At the heart of the McLaren 750S is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo, V8 gasoline engine that produces a whopping 740bhp and 800Nm of torque and comes coupled with a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Notably, this supercar can hit the 100kmph mark from a standstill in just over 2.8 seconds and tops out at 331kmph, making it the most powerful production car from the brand. McLaren has not just focused on its power but has also shaved off 30kg of the total weight compared to the 720S.

    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    McLaren 750S Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Delhi Rs. 6.80 Crore

