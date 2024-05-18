Mahindra Thar prices in India revised

Thar prices now start at Rs. 11.35 lakh

5-door version to be launched later this year

Mahindra has revised the prices of select cars with immediate effect. In this article, we take a closer look at the price change for the Thar lifestyle SUV.

The Mahindra Thar has become expensive by Rs. 10,000, applicable only to select versions. The latter includes the base-spec LX hard-top petrol AT RWD, AX(O) hard-top diesel MT RWD, and the LX hard-top diesel MT RWD. The prices of all other versions remain unchanged.

Taking the price hike into consideration, the prices of the Mahindra Thar now range from Rs. 11.35 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the AX(O) hard-top diesel MT RWD and the Earth Edition Diesel AT 4WD, respectively.