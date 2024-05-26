Mahindra XUV.e8 dashboard and steering wheel design patented

Mahindra will launch a range of EVs starting early next year

The XUV.e8 is based on the ICE-powered XUV700

Back in August 2022, Mahindra showcased multiple electric models at an event in the United Kingdom (UK). The first of these EVs is set to be unveiled later this year, with a launch to follow in early 2025.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the first car to arrive, and ahead of its debut, key details of the electric SUV have been leaked. The patent designs reveal a production-ready exterior of the Mahindra XUV.e8. While it retains the overall silhouette and major design elements, a few things that stand out include the copper-coloured inserts all around, aero-inspired wheels, blanked-off grille, new front bumper, and vertically stacked projector headlamps. Also up for offer will be an LED light bar up front.

The interior of the 2024 Mahindra XUV.e8 will feature a three-screen setup. The driver seat-facing unit will house a digital instrument cluster, while the one above the centre console will feature a touchscreen infotainment screen.

Details regarding the information to be displayed on the third screen remain unknown at the moment. The second electric SUV offering from Mahindra will also feature a new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with a red insert in the centre and a black screen that could house the ‘BE’ branding.