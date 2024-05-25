CarWale
    Lamborghini Huracan successor to get a new engine; specs revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Lamborghini Huracan successor to get a new engine; specs revealed
    • The Huracan successor could be called the Temerario
    • V10 engine makes way for a new twin-turbo V8 motor

    Lamborghini has officially released the details of the upcoming Huracan successor, which could be dubbed the Temerario. The model, internally codenamed the 634, will ditch the NA V10 mill for a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with three hybrid motors. It will be the latest model to join the marquee’s High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Engine Shot

    The all-new 4.0-litre, V8 engine set to power the 2024 Lamborghini Temerario will generate an output of 789bhp between 9,000-9,750rpm, with a redline of 10,000pm. Meanwhile, the torque figure of 730Nm will be delivered between 4,000rpm and 7,000rpm. The three electric motors will develop a combined output of 149bhp and 300Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission borrowed from the Revuelto.

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo Engine Shot

    The new Lamborghini Huracan successor is scheduled to be unveiled on a global scale by the end of the calendar year, and will eventually make its way to the Indian market. This will be the third model under the brand’s ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ program after the Revuelto and the Urus SE, both of which were revealed earlier this year.

