Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato launched in India at Rs 4.61 crore

Italian marquee Lamborghini has announced the prices of the Huracan Sterrato for the Indian market, starting at Rs 4.61 crore (ex-showroom). The off-road-focused version of the V10 supercar made its global debut last week.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a limited-run model, and the company will produce only 1,499 units of this special edition, which also marks the end of the line for the pure combustion NA V10 in the brand’s lineup.

At the heart of the new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated, V10 petrol engine that generates 610bhp and 560Nm of torque. These figures are marginally lower compared to the standard Huracan Evo that produces 640bhp and 600Nm of torque. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 260kmph. An AWD system is standard, while the model gets a rear mechanical self-locking differential as an addition.

In terms of exterior design, the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato features a set of fog lights on the front bumper, chunky body cladding and wheel arches on either side, a roof-mounted air intake, new 19-inch alloy wheels with AT tyres, roof rails, and a tweaked rear bumper.

A few other notable features of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato include a new ‘Rally’ mode, tweaked Strada and Sport modes, and LDVI. The ride height of the model has been increased by 44mm, while the front and rear tracks have been increased by 30mm and 34mm respectively when compared to the Huracan Evo.