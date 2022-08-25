CarWale
    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore

    Nikhil Puthran

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launched in India at Rs 4.04 crore

    - Powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine which produces 640bhp/565Nm 

    - Positioned between the Huracan RWD and the Huracan STO

    Performance car enthusiasts have a new reason to cheer as Lamborghini launches the new Huracan Tecnica in India at Rs 4.04 crore (ex-showroom). The two-seater track focussed vehicle was first unveiled earlier in April this year. The newly launched variant of the V10 supercar has been positioned between the Huracan Evo RWD and the Huracan STO. 

    The new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that generates 640bhp and 565Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This engine will come mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. To enhance the overall driving experience, the supercar offers multiple drive modes such as – Strada, Sport, and Corsa. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 325kmph. 

    Visually, the supercar distinguishes itself with a new Y-shaped insert on either side of the front bumper, carbon-fibre engine cover, fixed rear spoiler, and sporty rear bumper flanked by hexagonal-shaped dual exhaust pipes. Further, the vehicle rides on a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. 

    As for the interior, it gets an all-black theme with colour-coded inserts. Additional feature highlights include height adjustable seats for driver and passenger and an updated HMI interface. Moreover, it offers carbon ceramic disc brakes on all four wheels and a rear axle steering system.     

