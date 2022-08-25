CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open, to be launched in India next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open, to be launched in India next month

    - The Venue N Line will be the first SUV in Hyundai’s N Line model range

    - The model will be launched in India on 6 September

    Hyundai has officially commenced bookings for the Venue N line in the country for an amount of Rs 20,000. The model can be booked on the brand’s 'Click To Buy' website or at the Hyundai Signature dealerships.

    In terms of exterior design, the new Hyundai Venue N Line will get a dark chrome front grille, a revised tail gate spoiler, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N branding, front red brake calipers, red accents on the bumper fender, side sills and roof rails, as well as the N Line emblem on the grille, side fenders, and tail gate.

    Hyundai Venue N Line Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Venue N Line will get an all-black interior theme with red accents all around. Also on offer will be a dashcam with a dual camera, BlueLink connectivity, Alexa and Google voice assistant, and drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport). The model will get safety features in the form of dual airbags, ABS with EBD, parking assist sensors with a camera and dynamic guidelines, all four disc brakes, brake assist system, VSM, HAC, and ESC. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line will be exclusively powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. This motor will be paired only with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. According to the carmaker, the suspension and the steering have been tuned for sportier ride and handling. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Dashboard

    Commenting on the occasion, Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, 'We aspire to fuel dreams and aspirations of our most loved customers by inducing advanced, sporty, and exhilarating experiences through our smart mobility solutions. The Hyundai Venue N Line is yet another example of our pursuit of the transformation of India’s automotive landscape. As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we remain committed to enhancing customer delight and continue building the strong legacy of the N Line range in India with this latest SUV. The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of millennials and Gen-Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai Venue N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India.”

    Hyundai Venue N Line Image
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh
    Estimated Price
