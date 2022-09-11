Hyundai Venue N Line variants explained

-Two fully loaded variants N6 and N8
-1.0-litre Turbo petrol with DCT
The Hyundai Venue was launched in India on 6 September as a new top-spec model in the Venue family. It’s the second N Line model and will be joined by a range of N line cars over the next few years. We have already looked at the engine and specifications, interior and features and have also driven the car and our review for the same will go live on 19 September. Here then is what you get across both variants of the Venue N Line.
The N6 is the entry-level variant and here you get the following in terms of features.
Dual front airbags
All four disc brakes
Automatic LED headlamps
Height adjustment for the driver’s seat
Steering-mounted audio controls
Power windows
Power mirrors
Button start
Wireless charger
Climate control
Digital instrument cluster
Hyundai Venue N Line N8
In addition to all the features of the N6 variant, the N8 trim level also gets the following features.
Power driver’s seat
Dual inside cameras
Bluelink connected car technology
Electrochromatic IRVM
Burglar alarm
Split and recline rear seats
Rear armrest with cup holder
Both versions of the Hyundai Venue N Line are only offered with the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine that produces 118bhp/172Nm and is offered only with the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Venue N Line (all prices, ex-showroom India):
Venue N Line N6 DCT: Rs 12.16 lakh
Venue N Line N6 DCT dual-tone: Rs 12.31 lakh
Venue N Line N8 DCT: Rs 13.15 lakh
Venue N Line N8 DCT dual-tone: Rs 13.30 lakh