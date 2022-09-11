Hyundai Venue N Line variants explained

-Two fully loaded variants N6 and N8

-1.0-litre Turbo petrol with DCT

The Hyundai Venue was launched in India on 6 September as a new top-spec model in the Venue family. It’s the second N Line model and will be joined by a range of N line cars over the next few years. We have already looked at the engine and specifications, interior and features and have also driven the car and our review for the same will go live on 19 September. Here then is what you get across both variants of the Venue N Line.

Hyundai Venue N Line N6

The N6 is the entry-level variant and here you get the following in terms of features.

Dual front airbags

All four disc brakes

Automatic LED headlamps

Height adjustment for the driver’s seat

Steering-mounted audio controls

Power windows

Power mirrors

Button start

Wireless charger

Climate control

Digital instrument cluster

Hyundai Venue N Line N8

In addition to all the features of the N6 variant, the N8 trim level also gets the following features.

Power driver’s seat

Dual inside cameras

Bluelink connected car technology

Electrochromatic IRVM

Burglar alarm

Split and recline rear seats

Rear armrest with cup holder

Both versions of the Hyundai Venue N Line are only offered with the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine that produces 118bhp/172Nm and is offered only with the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Venue N Line (all prices, ex-showroom India):

Venue N Line N6 DCT: Rs 12.16 lakh

Venue N Line N6 DCT dual-tone: Rs 12.31 lakh

Venue N Line N8 DCT: Rs 13.15 lakh

Venue N Line N8 DCT dual-tone: Rs 13.30 lakh