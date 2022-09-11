CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line variants explained

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Two fully loaded variants N6 and N8

    -1.0-litre Turbo petrol with DCT

    The Hyundai Venue was launched in India on 6 September as a new top-spec model in the Venue family. It’s the second N Line model and will be joined by a range of N line cars over the next few years. We have already looked at the engine and specifications, interior and features and have also driven the car and our review for the same will go live on 19 September. Here then is what you get across both variants of the Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line N6

    The N6 is the entry-level variant and here you get the following in terms of features. 

    Dual front airbags

    All four disc brakes 

    Automatic LED headlamps

    Height adjustment for the driver’s seat

    Steering-mounted audio controls 

    Power windows 

    Power mirrors 

    Button start 

    Wireless charger 

    Climate control

    Digital instrument cluster 

    Hyundai Venue N Line N8

    In addition to all the features of the N6 variant, the N8 trim level also gets the following features. 

     Power driver’s seat

    Dual inside cameras 

    Bluelink connected car technology

    Electrochromatic IRVM

    Burglar alarm 

    Split and recline rear seats

    Rear armrest with cup holder 

    Both versions of the Hyundai Venue N Line are only offered with the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine that produces 118bhp/172Nm and is offered only with the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

    Variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Venue N Line (all prices, ex-showroom India):

    Venue N Line N6 DCT: Rs 12.16 lakh                                                       

    Venue N Line N6 DCT dual-tone: Rs 12.31 lakh

    Venue N Line N8 DCT: Rs 13.15 lakh

    Venue N Line N8 DCT dual-tone: Rs 13.30 lakh 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.39 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.97 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

