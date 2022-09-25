CarWale
    Hyundai Venue N Line Driven: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    178 Views
    Hyundai Venue N Line Driven: Now in Pictures

    The Hyundai Venue N Line further marks the expansion of Hyundai’s ‘N Line’ sub-brand. Joining the i20 N Line, this sporty version of the Venue brings in cosmetic enhancements, a handful of new features, and the carmaker’s potent 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. We have driven it and here’s a quick rundown of what you should know about the sporty-looking compact SUV.

    Hyundai Venue N Line Grille

    While the exterior design and silhouette of the N Line are identical to the standard Venue, Hyundai has decorated the SUV with certain N Line bits. This includes a new dark chrome grille with revised front bumpers and a split skid plate design.

    Hyundai Venue N Line Rear View

    On the side, the N line gets ‘N Line’ badging on the front fenders, new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and red inserts on fenders and roof rails. Towards the rear are the new gloss black roof spoiler, reworked skid plate design, and dual-tip exhausts. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin follows an all-black theme with N-Line-specific elements. This includes a three-spoke steering wheel, a new leather-wrapped gear lever with ‘N’ branding, and red accents sprinkled on the aircon vents, HVAC knobs, and drive mode dial. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Front Row Seats

    Additionally, the leatherette upholstery with contrasting red piping along with dash camera, sliding driver armrest, rear disc brakes, and aluminium metal pedals are exclusive to the N Line variant. Besides this, the Venue N Line comes loaded with an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, connected car features, reclining rear seats, and more.

    Hyundai Venue N Line Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Powering the Hyundai Venue N Line is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There is no manual gearbox on offer. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Left Front Three Quarter

    The Hyundai Venue N Line is available in N6 and N8 variants and is priced at Rs 12.16 lakh and Rs 13.15 lakh, (ex-showroom) respectively. 

    Hyundai Venue N Line Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Venue N Line is a sporty iteration of the Venue compact SUV and rivals the likes of Kia Sonet X Line and Jet Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and Dark Edition of Tata Nexon

    Hyundai Venue N Line Front Fender
    Hyundai Venue N Line Image
    Hyundai Venue N Line
    ₹ 12.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Toyota’s flex-fuel-powered car to be launched on 28 September
     Next 
    Next-generation MG Hector spied on test ahead of India launch

    Hyundai Venue N Line Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue N Line Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.39 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.98 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.97 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 13.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 13.45 Lakh

