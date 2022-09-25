Hyundai Venue N Line Driven: Now in Pictures

The Hyundai Venue N Line further marks the expansion of Hyundai’s ‘N Line’ sub-brand. Joining the i20 N Line, this sporty version of the Venue brings in cosmetic enhancements, a handful of new features, and the carmaker’s potent 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. We have driven it and here’s a quick rundown of what you should know about the sporty-looking compact SUV.

While the exterior design and silhouette of the N Line are identical to the standard Venue, Hyundai has decorated the SUV with certain N Line bits. This includes a new dark chrome grille with revised front bumpers and a split skid plate design.

On the side, the N line gets ‘N Line’ badging on the front fenders, new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and red inserts on fenders and roof rails. Towards the rear are the new gloss black roof spoiler, reworked skid plate design, and dual-tip exhausts.

Inside, the cabin follows an all-black theme with N-Line-specific elements. This includes a three-spoke steering wheel, a new leather-wrapped gear lever with ‘N’ branding, and red accents sprinkled on the aircon vents, HVAC knobs, and drive mode dial.

Additionally, the leatherette upholstery with contrasting red piping along with dash camera, sliding driver armrest, rear disc brakes, and aluminium metal pedals are exclusive to the N Line variant. Besides this, the Venue N Line comes loaded with an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, connected car features, reclining rear seats, and more.

Powering the Hyundai Venue N Line is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that produces 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There is no manual gearbox on offer.

The Hyundai Venue N Line is available in N6 and N8 variants and is priced at Rs 12.16 lakh and Rs 13.15 lakh, (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Venue N Line is a sporty iteration of the Venue compact SUV and rivals the likes of Kia Sonet X Line and Jet Edition, Kaziranga Edition, and Dark Edition of Tata Nexon.