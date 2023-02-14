Hyundai Venue N Line prices in India hiked; gets a new feature

- Venue N Line prices increased by Rs 30,000 across all versions

- The sub-four metre SUV now comes equipped with an idle start-stop system

Earlier this month, Hyundai India introduced its range of MY23 SUVs, including the Creta, Venue, and Alcazar. The updated models received a price hike and a few additional features over their respective outgoing versions.

Now, Hyundai has made changes to the Venue N Line range as well. The performance-oriented iteration of the sub-four metre SUV has been updated to comply with the RDE emission norms, which has resulted in the model witnessing a price increase and the addition of a new feature. The SUV now features an idle start-stop system as standard across the range.

Meanwhile, prices of the Venue N Line have been hiked by Rs 30,000, which is a uniform amount for the entire version line-up. As the new prices are applicable with immediate effect, the Venue N Line now comes with a price tag starting at Rs 12.60 lakh and goes all the way up to a price of Rs 13.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).