Spec comparison – Hyundai Venue N Line vs Tata Nexon Jet Edition

In an effort to boost car sales in the festive season, popular automakers in the country have introduced new special edition variants. Recently, Hyundai launched the Venue N Line in the country which competes against the likes of the Tata Nexon Jet Edition. Read below to learn more about the key feature differences.

Exterior

The Hyundai N Line gets sporty styling elements that distinguish it from the regular model. Visually, the new visual upgrades include a dark chrome grille with the N Line logo and tweaked bumpers with skid plates. The side profile is highlighted by 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with N branding, roof rails with red inserts, side sill garnish with red insert, and red front brake calipers. Further, the Venue N Line also offers puddle lamps and an electric sunroof.

Post the success of the Kaziranga edition, Tata Motors has now introduced a new top top-spec feature-rich Jet Edition variant in the country. This variant is available in a dual-tone exterior combination of Earthly Bronze body and a platinum silver roof. Further, the vehicle runs on a set of jet black alloy wheels and features silver skid plates on the front and rear of the vehicle. Interestingly, it also offers an electric sunroof with a tilt function and the ‘#Jet’ badging on the front fender.

Interior

The Hyundai Venue N Line gets a black interior with athletic red inserts. Additionally, it gets full leatherette seats and a three-spoke leatherette steering wheel with N branding. To highlight the sporty character it gets red ambient lighting, sporty metal pedals, and a dark metal finish on the inside door handles. The feature list includes a dashcam, wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, cruise control, glovebox cooling, sliding front armrest with storage space, front and rear USB type-C charger, and glovebox cooling.

The Tata Nexon Jet Edition gets dual-tone Oyster White and Granite Black theme, techno-steel bronze finish on the dashboard, and bronze accents on the doors and floor consoles. Further, it gets Jet Edition embroidery on the front headrests and bronze deco stitching on the seats. In terms of convenience, it offers a wireless charger, ventilated seats, and an air purifier with AQI display.

Engine

Mechanically, the Hyundai Venue N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi engine which generates 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit. Further, the company claims to deliver a superior drive experience with an updated suspension setup with increased damping downforce by 34 per cent. Moreover, it offers disc brakes on all four wheels.

The Tata Nexon Jet Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version is powered by the existing 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron engine which generates 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm at 1,750rpm, and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel Revotorq engine which generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm at 1,500rpm. Both the engines are available in both six-speed manual and AMT options.

Conclusion

Between the two compact SUVs, the Tata Nexon Jet Edition scores additional brownie points with two engine options. That said, the Hyundai Venue N Line is backed-up by a strong list of features. Therefore, depending on individual preferences customers can opt for either of these models.