Top 5 SUVs with the highest ground clearance under Rs. 10 lakh

In recent years, SUVs have become a popular choice for Indian buyers. So much so that many manufacturers have introduced mini-SUVs and mid-size SUVs in their Indian lineup. Now, one of the significant factors of an SUV is its ground clearance which helps in Indian road conditions. In this article, we have listed the models with the highest ground clearance under Rs. 10 lakh.

Tata Nexon - 209mm

The Tata Nexon is the sub-four metre SUV which offers the highest ground clearance of 209mm under Rs. 10 lakh. The model is available with petrol and diesel powertrains at a starting price of Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the Nexon is set to receive a much-awaited facelift in October this year.

Three SUVs including the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger which are available at a starting price of Rs. 7.79 lakh, Rs. 6 lakh, and Rs. 6.50 lakh, respectively, offer the same ground clearance of 205mm.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza - 200mm

Third on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza which received a facelift last year and is currently offered at a starting price of Rs. 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes with a ground clearance of 200mm which is lower by 10mm than its elder sibling, the Grand Vitara. Mechanically, the Brezza SUV is available with petrol and CNG powertrain options.

Hyundai Venue - 195mm

The Hyundai Venue is one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment with a starting price of Rs. 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV from Hyundai boasts a ground clearance of 195mm. Recently, the carmaker introduced a new Knight Edition for the Venue offered with two powertrain options across three variants.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx - 190mm

Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno-based crossover, the Fronx in India in April this year. The model is available at a starting price of Rs. 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom). Although based on the Baleno hatchback, the Fronx offers better ground clearance at 190mm. Notably, with the introduction of the Fronx, the automaker also brought back the boosterjet petrol engine.