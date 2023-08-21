CarWale
    Toyota India to offer 5 years of complimentary RSA for its entire range

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Toyota Rumion prices to be announced soon

    - Toyota currently has nine models on sale

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new complimentary roadside assistance program for its entire portfolio. Under this scheme, customers who book a new Toyota vehicle will get five years of roadside assistance from the date of purchase.

    Additionally, the customers get benefits including vehicle breakdown and accident-related vehicle towing support, jump start for dead batteries, tyre puncture repairs, assistance in case of low fuel level conditions, and arranging taxis for distances up to 50 kilometres. Moreover, among many features, one key highlight is the ‘Find Me’ feature which helps customers to be tracked immediately in times of mishaps.

    Commenting on the initiative, Atul Sood, Vice President - Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are thrilled to enhance the Roadside Assistance Program for five years (from the date of purchase of a new vehicle) at no extra cost to the customers, as a testament to Toyota’s unwavering commitment to our valued customers. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we firmly believe that our relationship with our customers goes beyond offering products and services - it is about creating an experience that is seamless, convenient, and reassuring throughout the ownership period. With a complimentary RSA program for a longer duration of five years, we are setting new industry standards, further enhancing our high-quality services and timely assistance. This comprehensive RSA coverage resonates with our core values of innovation, customer-centricity, and exceeding our valued customer expectations.”

    In recent news, the Japanese automaker revealed the Maruti Ertiga-based, Rumion MPV in India. It is expected to be launched in the country by the end of this year.

