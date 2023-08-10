Toyota Rumion to be offered in 3 variants and 5 colour options

- It is available in petrol and CNG versions

- Bookings to open soon

Toyota India has introduced the rebadged-version of the Maruti Ertiga MPV, the Rumion in India. It is available in three variants across five colour options. The launch date and the bookings are yet to be announced, which may happen in the coming weeks.

Variants and colour options of Toyota Rumion

The Rumion will be offered in three trims – S, G, and V, with five colour options including, Café White, Entycing Silver, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, and Spunky Blue.

Toyota Rumion exterior highlights

Similar to the Baleno-Glanza collaboration, the Toyota Rumion, being based on the Ertiga, borrows design elements and powertrain from the Maruti’s MPV. However, there are few distinguishable factors like a new grille with mesh pattern, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and new set of alloy wheels.

Feature list of the Rumion MPV

In terms of features, the Rumion will come loaded with a seven-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, rear aircon vents, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, cooled cup holders, and multiple USB ports. Also on offer are features such as four airbags, automatic headlamps, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, and paddle shifters.

Powertrain and specifications of Toyota Rumion

Under the hood, the Rumion MPV will be equipped with a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine with the factory-fitted CNG option. This motor is tuned to produce 102bhp and 136.8Nm of peak torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit. On the other hand, in the CNG mode, the motor coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox is capable of developing 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque.

Listed below are the ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figures of the new Toyota Rumion: