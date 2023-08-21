CarWale
    India-bound Toyota Fortuner hybrid revealed

    Sagar Bhanushali

    India-bound Toyota Fortuner hybrid revealed

    - Powered by a 2.7-litre petrol engine  

    - Runs on bioethanol fuel  

    What you are looking at here is no ordinary Toyota Fortuner. It is, in fact, a hybrid, but not the kind of hybrid that you would expect. Shown at the 2023 Indonesia International Auto Show, this new version of the Fortuner will be capable of running on bioethanol. Currently, the Fortuner Flex Fuel is in the prototype stage, though we expect it to go into production in the near future.   

    Toyota Fortuner Flex Fuel details   

    The SUV is powered by a 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that the standard model gets. Here, it makes 163bhp of power and 243Nm of torque, which is marginally less than the standard model. The setup is paired with an automatic gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels only. For this flex fuel version, Toyota has heavily revised it to run on 100 per cent bioethanol. The changes include revisions to the fuel system given that ethanol as a fuel is harsher than petrol. 

    Toyota Fortuner Flex Fuel India prospects  

    At this point, the Fortuner Flex Fuel is a prototype and it will take some time before the production model takes shape. Toyota India has showcased its flex fuel vehicles in the past and it is likely that if the Fortuner Flex Fuel goes into production, it will make its way to the Indian market as well.   

    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota India to offer 5 years of complimentary RSA for its entire range

