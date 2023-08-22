Mahindra XUV400 and XUV300 account for 11,000 open bookings

- Mahindra XUV400 was recently recalled

- Current open bookings for the brand stand at approximately 2.81 lakh units

Mahindra’s current order book

Ever wondered why Mahindra cars command a long waiting period? The carmaker currently has a huge list of pending orders across the board, amounting to a total of approximately 2.81 lakh units as of August 2023.

XUV300 and XUV400 pending orders

Of the aforementioned numbers, the Mahindra XUV400 EV and XUV300 range currently have a pending order book of 11,000 bookings. According to the company, it currently receives around 6,000 fresh bookings for both models combined every month. Both the models previously had open orders accounting for 29,000 units as of May this year.

Mahindra XUV400 latest updates

Earlier this month, Mahindra announced a recall for the XUV400 electric SUV. The voluntary recall, which affects over 3,500 units of the model, was made due to a potential issue with an ineffective spring return action of the brake potentiometer. The safety feature list of the EV also received an update in the first half of this month.