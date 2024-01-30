CarWale
    Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Hilux dispatches suspended

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Hilux dispatches suspended
    • Diesel-powered Toyota cars reported irregularities during certification tests
    • The company will continue to accept bookings for these models

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has temporarily put a halt to the dispatch of select diesel-powered models from its line-up. The affected cars include the Hilux, Innova Crysta, and the Fortuner.

    Front View

    According to the carmaker, Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), a company affiliated with Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), announced that irregularities in horsepower output certification tests were found on three diesel engine models. The irregularities concern the ‘smoothing’ of power and torque curves but did not lead to any overstating or over-claims on powertrain-related values.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Toyota is said to be working with the respective authorities to re-confirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles. While the dispatch of the aforementioned affected vehicles will be temporarily suspended, the brand will continue to accept fresh orders. Coming to cars that have already been dispatched but not yet delivered, its customers will be informed about the condition and only post confirmation will the said vehicle be registered and delivered.

