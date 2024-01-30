CarWale
    Tata Tiago CNG automatic: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Tiago CNG automatic: Variants explained
    • Tiago CNG AMT prices in India likely to be revealed in the coming weeks
    • To be available in two variants

    Tata Motors recently teased the first set of CNG automatic cars to be launched in India, the Tiago and the Tigor. Expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, the new versions will be offered in two variants.

    Tata Tiago Left Front Three Quarter

    The Tiago CNG AMT will be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine generating 85bhp and 113Nm. In CNG mode, this output will be reduced to 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Customers can choose from two variants in the AMT range – XT and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of this upcoming version.

    Tiago CNG AMT XT

    Body-coloured bumpers

    Integrated spoiler

    Black door handles

    Piano Black ORVMs

    LED turn indicators on ORVMs

    14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

    Dual-tone interior theme

    ABS with EBD

    Dual airbags

    Seat belt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    Rear parking sensors

    3.5-inch integrated music system by Harman

    Four speakers

    Steering-mounted controls

    All four power windows

    Central locking with flip key

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Tiago CNG AMT XZ+

    Chrome door handles

    14-inch dual-tone Hyperstyle steel wheels

    Projector headlamps

    LED DRLs

    Blacked-out B-pillar

    Black and beige interior theme

    Reverse parking camera

    Fog lights

    Automatic headlamps

    Rear defogger

    TPMS

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

    Type-C charging port

    Rear wiper and washer

    Auto-folding ORVMs with welcome function

    Cooled glove box

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Automatic climate control

    Dual-tone paint (optional)

    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
