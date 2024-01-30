Tata Tiago CNG automatic: Variants explained

Tiago CNG AMT prices in India likely to be revealed in the coming weeks

To be available in two variants

Tata Motors recently teased the first set of CNG automatic cars to be launched in India, the Tiago and the Tigor. Expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, the new versions will be offered in two variants.

The Tiago CNG AMT will be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine generating 85bhp and 113Nm. In CNG mode, this output will be reduced to 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Customers can choose from two variants in the AMT range – XT and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of this upcoming version.

Tiago CNG AMT XT Body-coloured bumpers Integrated spoiler Black door handles Piano Black ORVMs LED turn indicators on ORVMs 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers Dual-tone interior theme ABS with EBD Dual airbags Seat belt reminder system Speed alert system Rear parking sensors 3.5-inch integrated music system by Harman Four speakers Steering-mounted controls All four power windows Central locking with flip key Electrically adjustable ORVMs Height-adjustable driver seat