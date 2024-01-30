Tata Tiago CNG automatic: Variants explained

- Tiago CNG AMT prices in India likely to be revealed in the coming weeks
- To be available in two variants
Tata Motors recently teased the first set of CNG automatic cars to be launched in India, the Tiago and the Tigor. Expected to be introduced in the coming weeks, the new versions will be offered in two variants.
The Tiago CNG AMT will be powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine generating 85bhp and 113Nm. In CNG mode, this output will be reduced to 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. Customers can choose from two variants in the AMT range – XT and XZ+. The following are the variant-wise features of this upcoming version.
Tiago CNG AMT XT
Body-coloured bumpers
Integrated spoiler
Black door handles
Piano Black ORVMs
LED turn indicators on ORVMs
14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Dual-tone interior theme
ABS with EBD
Dual airbags
Seat belt reminder system
Speed alert system
Rear parking sensors
3.5-inch integrated music system by Harman
Four speakers
Steering-mounted controls
All four power windows
Central locking with flip key
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Height-adjustable driver seat
Tiago CNG AMT XZ+
Chrome door handles
14-inch dual-tone Hyperstyle steel wheels
Projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Blacked-out B-pillar
Black and beige interior theme
Reverse parking camera
Fog lights
Automatic headlamps
Rear defogger
TPMS
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Four speakers and two tweeters
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity
Type-C charging port
Rear wiper and washer
Auto-folding ORVMs with welcome function
Cooled glove box
Rain-sensing wipers
Automatic climate control
Dual-tone paint (optional)