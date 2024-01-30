CarWale
    Citroen C3 Aircross AT mileage revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Citroen C3 Aircross AT mileage revealed
    • C3 Aircross automatic prices start at Rs. 12.85 lakh
    • Offered in three variants

    Earlier this week, Citroen introduced an automatic version of the C3 Aircross SUV, with prices starting at Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, we have got our hands on the mileage of the new offering.

    Powering the C3 Aircross is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine producing 109bhp and 205Nm of torque. This motor, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit, is claimed to return a mileage of 17.60kmpl. It is to be noted that the manual variant, which returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.50kmpl, produces 190Nm, which is 15Nm less than the AT counterpart.

    The C3 Aircross AT is available across three variants, namely Plus 5S, Max 5S, and Max 5+2S. Feature highlights include a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, alloy wheels, reverse parking camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel, TPMS, and a seven-inch digital instrument console. We have driven the C3 Aircross AT and our review is live on the website.

    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
