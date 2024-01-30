CarWale
    Skoda Enyaq EV to make India debut at 2024 Bharat Mobility Show

    Desirazu Venkat

    • First EV from Skoda
    • Expected to launch later this year

    Skoda will kick off its electric innings in India with the Enyaq EV which it will showcase at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show. This is the Czech automaker’s first dedicated BEV and is expected to be one of the major highlights of the VW group stall at the Mobility Expo.

    Launched globally in 2022, the Enyaq that is expected to come to India is expected to be a top-spec AWD version with all the bells and whistles. This list includes ADAS, 360-degree camera, dual-digital displays and leatherette upholstery. It is expected to share much of this with its sister car, the ID4 GTX.

    We expect a range of around 500-550km along with AWD on at least one car version for the Indian market. As part of this unveil, we believe the group will also showcase its EV charger plan for the nation as it gears up to the electric age.

    The Enyaq will arrive as a CBU and based on demand, we could see it become a CKD which will be assembled at the group’s Aurangabad plant which we expect will become their first MEB platform-enabled facility in the future.

    Skoda Enyaq Image
    Skoda Enyaq
    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
