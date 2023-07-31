Skoda Enyaq EV spotted again; interior leaked

- The Enyaq could be launched in early 2024

- Powered by a 77kWh battery pack

Skoda Enyaq India launch timeline

Skoda Auto India continues testing the Enyaq electric vehicle in the country ahead of its launch which is expected to take place early next year. The model has now been captured in a new set of spy shots, revealing fresh details.

Enyaq exterior design

At the front, the Skoda Enyaq gets an illuminated grille with a black surround, sweptback LED headlamps, a black insert on the bumper running from one end to another, and a number plate recess above the air dam. On either side, it features conventional door handles, black roof rails and a shark-fin antenna, and large dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, the electric SUV is equipped with a large dual-tone spoiler, two-piece wraparound LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, and Skoda lettering above the number plate recess on the tailgate.

New Skoda Enyaq interior and features

A peek at the interior of the Enyaq EV reveals several key features like a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, an auto-dimming IRVM, an electric parking brake, a small gear lever, dual-cup holders, and a cubby hole storage on the centre console. There is a generous usage of chrome all around.

2024 Skoda Enyaq battery pack and specifications

Propelling the Enyaq EV will be a 77kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors and a combined output of 265bhp. Once launched in India, the model will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.4.

