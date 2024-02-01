Skoda Enyaq debuts in India at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

Enyaq could be the first EV offering from the brand in India

Has been spotted testing in the country on multiple occasions

Czech brand Skoda has showcased the Enyaq EV in India for the first time. What could be the brand’s first electric offering for our country, the Enyaq has already been spotted during multiple public road test sessions across India.

Officially unveiled to the world in 2022, the Enyaq is expected to make its way to India for sale via the CBU route. It is underpinned by the carmaker’s MEB platform, which also forms the base of its distant sibling, the Volkswagen ID.4. The latter is scheduled to be launched in India in the near future.

On the design front, the new Skoda Enyaq gets an illuminated grille, sweptback headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, contrast black inserts all around, aero-inspired alloy wheels on either side, and front door-mounted ORVMs. Also up for offer are wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, Skoda lettering and a number plate recess on the tailgate, integrated spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Inside, the Enyaq is expected to be equipped with a range of features such as an ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, dual all-digital displays, electric parking brake, auto-dimming IRVM, and a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel.

Powering the Skoda Enyaq is expected to be a 77kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors. The combined output will stand at 265bhp, while the claimed range could be approximately 550km on a single full charge.