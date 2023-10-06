Skoda Enyaq continues doing rounds in India ahead of launch

- First pure EV from the Czech carmaker

- Likely to offer the 77kWh battery pack in India

Skoda Enyaq is soon going to be launched in India. For the uninitiated, the Enyaq is the first pure electric offering from Skoda and it was globally introduced in September 2020. It’s a mid-sized electric crossover based on the same platform as the Volkswagen’s ID.4 and the road-going version has been spotted in India once again doing rounds of the Mumbai-Pune expressway.

Underpinning the Enyaq (Enyaq iV is the formal name) is VW Group’s dedicated MEB electric platform. Internationally there are five versions on offer, but we expect the India-bound version to be the Enyaq 80.

This means there will be a 77kWh battery pack with a single-motor RWD setup. It makes around 200bhp and 310Nm which is good enough for a 0-100kmph time of 8.5 seconds. As for the range, the WLTP claim is around 500 kilometres for the Enyaq 80.

Appearance-wise, the Enyaq has a characteristic Skoda ‘moustache’ grille upfront with sharp and aggressive-looking headlamps and taillamps. It rides on large aerodynamic alloy wheels and measures 4648x1877x1618mm with a wheelbase of 2765mm.

There’s also a coupe-SUV version of the Enyaq, but that’s not likely to come to India alongside the standard version. On the inside, the modern cabin layout gets a small and minimalistic driver’s display, fewer physical buttons, and a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Official details of the soon-to-be-launched Enyaq EV are expected to arrive early next year. Stay tuned to CarWale for all the latest updates.